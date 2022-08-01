"A Nightmare for a Community"

“A mother’s worst nightmare,” these were the words from Terrie Kellmeyer, Borrego Springs resident ahead of the trial placement for Sexually Violent Predator (SVP), Douglas Badger. On Aug. 5, I spent the morning with Terrie and her daughter Poppy, doing the media rounds about the potential ramifications of having a Sexually Violent Predator live in their neighborhood. For Terrie, it hits even closer to home.

Terrie is the mother of three, including two children who are deaf. She lives right across the street from the house where SVP Douglas Badger could be placed. Their entire world has been turned upside down the last month, by the placement of one Sexually Violent Predator and the potential for another. The proposed placement of SVP Douglas Badger is in a community with 19 families including four kids that are special needs.

It’s not right for the State and Liberty Healthcare to hold these trials during these summer months when most of Borrego Springs is out of town. As I mentioned on the news, once Borrego Springs is filled with Sexually Violent Predators, they’re going to continue to look for other communities in San Diego County.

We must keep fighting these proposed placements and I’m going to work with our State legislatures to see if there’s something we can do to house these SVP’s on State prison grounds. These people should not be allowed to terrorize any more people.

I am hopeful the judge will also see this and now allow SVP Douglas Badger in any community in San Diego County. I will keep you updated.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor