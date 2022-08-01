Julian's 4th Back in Bloom

Once again, Julian’s 4th of July parade was a wonderful celebration of the nation’s holiday. This year’s theme, “Back in Bloom”, had a double meaning: the parade’s second year after the pandemic and Julian’s treasured flowers, the daffodils.

The 2022 parade grand marshal was Sally Snipes. Ms. Snipes, a celebrated Julian resident, is a master gardener and is responsible for the thousands of daffodils that are planted throughout Julian every year. Her love of nature and gardening is truly inspirational.

This year’s pre-parade activities included performances from the Julian Chorale Group and Chance Perez as well as a pie eating contest. The Marine Band of San Diego made an appearance again for the second year in a row. The crowd was moved by their performances and skills and they definitely added to the small town patriotic feeling for the day.

The parade was filled with several local organizations, musicians, vintage vehicles and more. This year’s parade included new entrants such as the East County Performing Arts Association, bringing locally produced theater back to Julian and Cuadra Flores, a group of beautiful performing horses. As with every Julian 4th of July parade, there are so many wonderful entries.

The following received awards for their entries:

- Golden Nugget: Sally Snipes’ Grand Marshal float

- First Place Most Patriotic Entry: The Lincoln Deming American Legion Post 468

- Second Place Most Patriotic Entry: Ramona Disposal Service

- Third Place Most Patriotic Entry: Julian Woman’s Club

- First Place Musician/Band: Marine Band of San Diego

- Second Place Musician/Band: Mariachi Continental De San Diego

- Third Place Musician/Band: Gregory Page

- First Place Vintage/Unique Vehicle: Julian Chamber of Commerce

- Second Place Vintage/Unique Vehicle: Junior’s Farm Vineyard

- Third Place Vintage/Unique Vehicle: Menghini Winery

- Best Community Service Award: Feeding San Diego- Julian Volunteers

- Best Animal Entry: Trail Riders Equestrian Connection

The Julian 4th of July Parade Committee would like to thank everyone who donated and/or supported the parade. Each year the Committee works hard for several months to plan and organize the event. Seeing the delight on the faces of those who attended made it all worthwhile.

The Committee is looking forward to seeing you next year!

Be sure to follow the Julian 4th of July Parade Committee on Instagram at @julianparade or on Facebook at @julianjuly4thparade.