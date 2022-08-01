BCT Hosts Julian's First Community Wellness Expo

With all that is going on in the world today, staying positive and healthy is very important. The founders of the nonprofit organization, Backcountry Communities Thriving (BCT), see the effects of a struggling economy and stressful times on the community. However, Julian is full of talented and skilled individuals who focus on the wellbeing of others. From health care providers and civic organizations to massage therapists and acupuncturists, there are a variety of wellness options available in Julian to relieve stress, connect with others and regain inner strength. Bringing those individuals together is what the Community Wellness Expo is all about.

The Community Wellness Expo is a free event being held at the Julian Town Hall on Friday, September 9 from noon to 7 p.m. BCT Executive Director, Hilary Ward, hopes this block of time will encourage the high school teachers to incorporate a field trip for their students to attend. “Reaching the teens in our community who often struggle the most during turbulent times, is very important,” says Ward. Also, with most businesses from Main Street closing at 5 p.m., employees will be able to make the event as well.

There are about 20 different individuals, businesses and organizations signed up to exhibit at the Community Wellness Expo. Plus the Live Well San Diego Live Well on Wheels (Live WoW) bus will be parked in the back to assist with Medi-Cal and CalFresh sign ups, nutrition information and other services. Businesses such as the Julian Wellness Center, Zen Mountain Yoga, Mountain Healing Acupuncture, One Heart Massage and Reiki, Rooted Living Wellness and others will be holding demonstrations of their crafts. To highlight community wildfire safety, representatives from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be on hand demonstrating the proper use of a fire extinguisher.

In addition to useful information and fun demonstrations, there will be raffle drawings for several donated items and services. Boat rentals, free yoga classes and gift certificates are just a few of the wonderful prizes.

The mission of Backcountry Communities Thriving is to ensure the well-being of each child, family and individual in Julian and surrounding rural areas through advocacy, service and support to foster a thriving community. What better way to bolster a thriving community than to gather those in the community who make it their life’s work to support the wellbeing of others?