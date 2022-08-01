SVP Meeting

Join San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond (and staff) via Zoom to informally discuss the proposed placement of Sexually Violent Predator Douglas Badger on Zuni Trail in Borrego Springs. The purpose of this meeting is to get organized for the August 5 hearing, find out who wants to speak and answer any questions you may have regarding this potential placement.

The meeting will be held Wednesday August 3, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85466632499?pwd=MUsydTlnelhNSExWSTBpWUVIZzQxZz09 – Meeting ID: 854 6663 2499 – Passcode: 544557

Questions regarding meeting – email Donna Cleary at Donna.Cleary@sdcounty.ca.gov