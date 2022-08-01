SPECIAL FIRE BOARD MEETING

On August 25, there will be a very important meeting in Borrego Springs.

It has to do with Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The Borrego Springs Fire Protection District will consider annexation into the San Diego County Fire Protection District and become part of a Regional Cooperative Fire Protection System. Should the Borrego Springs Fire Board vote in favor of the annexation, this will be a win win for the Community, the Department and its Firefighters. The Community will now be serviced by countywide fire department with over 700 Firefighters operating out of over 60 Facilities. Within the Desert Area, San Diego County Fire Protection District covers the largest areas and provides Advanced Life Support (Paramedic) services. The department will be afforded brand new state of the art equipment and facilities including a New Fire Station within 5 years, A New Fire Engine (ordered), A new Paramedic Ambulance (ordered) and much more new equipment. County Fire currently assists Borrego through assistance agreement and provides dispatching services as well.

For the Firefighters, who are some of the lowest paid in San Diego County, they will see a compensation increase, training opportunities, improved benefits, job security, promotional opportunities and much more.

Borrego Springs Firefighters Local #4160 and CAL FIRE San Diego County Firefighters of Local #2881 100% support this great opportunity, we ask that you do to!