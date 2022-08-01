Want to learn how to submit a winning photo to our 2023 Anza-Borrego Desert Photo Contest? Join the Anza-Borrego Foundation on Thursday Sept. 8 ay 6 p.m., for an evening with Sandy Zelasko and Roger Guzman, seasoned Photo Contest judges and professional photographers. Sandy and Roger bring a wealth of knowledge to help improve your photography skills so you can submit your best work.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ivKarqUARmesvkk3BiwCGg