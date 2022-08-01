Chamber Welcomes Travel Show

In the blink of an eye, Samantha Brown and her film crew were in Borrego Springs the evening of June 13 staying at La Casa Del Zorro and the morning of June 14. With the help of Chamber Team Member George Thompson as lead driver and local information expert, along with Okie McNatt and the Under the Sun Foundation, Dennis Avery’s wonderful Galleta Meadows along with Borrego Springs will shine brightly and be seen by a far-reaching audience on the Discovery Channel. The episode is scheduled to air in January 2023.

I also want to thank Visit California who had the producer contact the Chamber to hear about our area. After the initial contact and the producer’s enthusiasm, this was a team effort as I talked with the producer almost daily for a month to make this happen. It all seems so simple when you watch it on television but there are hours and hours that go into one episode. Borrego Springs will be sharing this small town episode with other areas, but talking with the producer after her initial visit she realized there is more to be featured in the area, perhaps on another episode.

More positive media attention happened with the Dark Sky Community feature in Food & Travel magazine (and digital) July summer issue. Also, Ford Motor Cars is back in Borrego for additional commercial filming; they love the terrain to show off their vehicles.

All in all, these types of exposure are priceless for the economic sustainability of Borrego Springs, whether it is for businesses or nonprofits, everyone wins!

