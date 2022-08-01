From Sandra Hansberger, Chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees

Hansberger comments on the Borrego Health’s federal lawsuit:

“Borrego Health believes the complaint is a necessary step toward holding wrongdoers responsible and recouping losses sustained by the organization due to the wrongdoers’ actions. Also, as Borrego Health operates under the watchful eye of state-appointed compliance monitors, the organization continues to fully cooperate with authorities in other ongoing investigations with the hope that those who have broken laws will face criminal penalties.

“In addition to legal actions, Borrego Health is serving patients and staying true to its mission by developing a new board (which does, and must have 51% patient representation) and executive team; it has made the difficult decision to reduce the size of its staff to align with FQHC best practices, and is taking action to increase clinic efficiency.

“Borrego Health continues to operate the Borrego Medical Clinic which has, on its own, operated at a loss for many decades.

- It is currently staffed five-days-per-week by board-certified family medicine physicians.

- Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.)

- A board-certified pediatrician attends to patients in the Clinic twice per month and her next dates of coverage are August 11 and 25.

- LabCorp is available for blood draws at the Clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and draws on other days may be possible as well depending on staffing.

- In the summer months, a Women’s Health specialist attends to patients once per month and her next dates of coverage are August 2 and September 6.

- Borrego Health recently extended an offer to a psychiatrist who will be based out of the El Cajon office, and will render Telepsychiatry services five days per week as needed for the patients of Borrego Springs. Psychologists are available for Telehealth appointments five days per week as well.

- The Borrego Medical Clinic accepts all patients, regardless of ability to pay. The Clinic accepts a number of private insurance carriers, as well as Medicare and Medi-Cal. When insurance is not available, patients pay on a sliding fee scale.

- Borrego Health continues to look for a permanent physician for the Borrego Medical Clinic and has two recruiting firms working on finding the right person.