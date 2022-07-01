BASIC Celebrates Its 25th Year of Giving Scholarships to Borregans

This is BASIC's 25th year of awarding scholarships to Borregans who wish to further their education! This is a silver anniversary all of us at BASIC are proud to celebrate! For the 2022 – 23 academic year, BASIC will award $58,800 to 33 Borregans – high school graduates, continuing students and adults returning to school. In its 25-year-long history, BASIC has made 475 awards totaling $679,500. Borrego Springs may be a little town, but, together, we support educating our children.

Twelve scholars who graduated from Borrego Springs High School this year will receive BASIC's start-school scholarships: Andrew Aguayo, Carol Alvarez, Daniel Arias, Isabel Arteaga, Brianna Del Bono, Bryan Fuerte, David Hernandez Mendoza, Cesar Ochoa, Even Padilla, Guadalupe Ramirez, Natalia Carmona Rojas, and Joselyn Troncoso.

Nineteen current BASIC scholars are continuing their education and will receive BASIC's stay-in-school scholarships: Daniela Carmona, Jasmine Fernandez, Carlos Garcia, Karen Garcia, Leyssa Garcia, Nicholas Kenne, C. Greyson Levens, Lisette Magdaleno, Brian Martinez, Jose Rangel, Gabriela Rocha, Vanessa Rodarte, Jennifer Sencion, Laurynn Strate, Elizabeth Torres, Maria Arias Torres, Ximena Torres, Aide Valdez, and Lorenzo Vilches.

Two scholarships will be awarded to adult learners Paola Bojorquez and Casey Paredes.

Here is list of schools these scholars will attend: California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo, College of the Desert, CSU Fullerton, CSU San Marcos, Grossmont College, Humboldt University, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego State University, San Francisco State University, and Universidad Quetzalcoatl – Mexico.

Recipients of Named Scholarships

In addition to a BASIC's stay-in-school Scholarship, many of our scholars will also receive one or more named scholarships. There are two types of named scholarships: those for academic excellence and those supporting students earning their degrees in specific fields. Many of our named scholarships are made in memory of loved ones.

Recipients of named scholarships for academic excellence are:

- Daniela Carmona, Karen Garcia, Laurynn Strate and Aide Valdez will receive the Joanne and Richard Ingwall Scholarship for having a grade point average (GPA) equal to or greater than 3.75 (close to all A's)

- Jasmine Fernandez, C Greyson Levens, Jose Rangel, Elizabeth Torres and Lorenzo Vilches will receive the Joann and David (in memory) Stang Scholarship for achieving GPAs between 3.5 and 3.75.

Despite the continuing pandemic adding to the many challenges facing our scholars to attend, much less succeed, in school, an amazing 97% of this years' BASIC's stay-in-school Scholarship recipients have achieved a GPA of 3 or better. That means they have averaged B's or better throughout their college careers. This is truly an impressive achievement that should make all Borregans proud.

Recipients of named scholarships for specific fields of study are:

- The Sandra Angle Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career as an educator: Paola Bojorquez

- The Richard and Rosemary Fausel Scholarship for a student pursuing studies in science, mathematics or engineering: Lorenzo Vilches

- The Jerry R. Goldsmith Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing careers in healthcare or science: Daniela Carmona, Karen Garcia, Lisette Magdelano, Jose Rangel, Laurynn Strate,

- The Don Nicholas Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career as an educator: Paola Bojorquez

- The Dr. Edith A. Schmitt Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career in the medical field: Lisette Magdelano

- The Bill Wright Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing careers in business: Carlos Garcia, Brian Martinez

- The Borrego Valley Endowment Fund Scholarship for a student pursuing part-time studies: Casey Paredes

- The PEO Scholarship for a woman pursuing her studies: Karen Garcia

All of this is possible because of the generosity of our community supporting our annual Fall donation drive and the Circle of Art. If you would like to support our community by contributing to the education of our youth, please visit our website http://www.borregobasic.org and donate! Or mail a check to BASIC, PO Box 1914, Borrego Springs, California 92004

BASIC's Board of Directors thanks YOU!

Barbara Coates, Angela Cassidy, Joann Stang, Joanne Ingwall, Mary Watkins, Sharon Goldsmith, Urmi Ray