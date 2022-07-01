$190K Drugs Seized

El Centro Border Patrol arrested two people attempting to smuggle drugs through the Highway 86 checkpoint on June 20.

At about 5:45 a.m., a Nissan Frontier approached the checkpoint, where agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection. During the secondary inspection, a K-9 detection team pointed toward the inside of the vehicle.

After further inspection, agents discovered several black packages were found within the dashboard and inside the car’s A/C system.

The packages contained heroin and fentanyl, both with a combined estimated value of about $188,000.

“Cross-border trafficking of fentanyl kills thousands of American citizens each year, and I am proud of our Indio Agents for their efforts in countering those who are bringing harmful drugs into the United States”, said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.

The occupants of the vehicle were a 53-year-old and 27-year-old woman, who will face federal charges as well as be processed for not having the proper documents to be in the United States.