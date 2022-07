July’s films at the Borrego Springs Library celebrate National Culinary Month! Films will be Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the schedule is as follows and are subject to change. July 9: Eastside Sushi (PG), July 16: Ratatouille (G), July 23: Julie & Julia (PG-13), and July 30: Hundred Foot Journey (PG).