Borrego Night Live Art Book Launch

Artist photographer Dany Tomas has published Borrego Night Live, a photo art book complementing his photography exhibition. It is now available for viewing and can be exclusively purchased at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. The book beautifully printed, bound in a hardcover and signed by the artist. Stop by the West Gallery located at El Patio 628 Palm Canyon Drive to pick up your copy.

For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.