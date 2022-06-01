RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BSHS Softball Awards

 

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:53pm

Diana Del Bono

The 2022 Borrego Springs Softball team officially wrapped up their season with an awards banquet held in the library.

The following players were named as recipients of this year's awards:

- Defensive Player of the Year: Isabel Arteaga

- Offensive Player of the Year: Miriam Hernandez

- Most Improved: Hannah Strate

- Coach's Award: Elena Sanchez

- Golden Glove Award: Mariana Torres

- Most Valuable Player: Brianna Del Bono

- Most Valuable Player: Angelina Sanchez

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser