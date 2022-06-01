BSHS Softball Awards

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:53pm

The 2022 Borrego Springs Softball team officially wrapped up their season with an awards banquet held in the library.

The following players were named as recipients of this year's awards:

- Defensive Player of the Year: Isabel Arteaga

- Offensive Player of the Year: Miriam Hernandez

- Most Improved: Hannah Strate

- Coach's Award: Elena Sanchez

- Golden Glove Award: Mariana Torres

- Most Valuable Player: Brianna Del Bono

- Most Valuable Player: Angelina Sanchez