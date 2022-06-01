Local Students Learn Life Saving Skills

Keeping Our Village Safer for Locals, Visitors

Borrego Springs High School students in the CIH/CIG (Certified Interpretive Host and Guide) Class are learning more than how to interpret and communicate this special place where we live to tourists and visitors. They are also learning how to respond to emergency situations and possibly save lives. These skills are of paramount importance in our rural setting focused on outdoor activities and often subjected to extreme weather conditions.

From CPR, to snake bites and heat exhaustion, Instructor Colin MacDonald from Kit Fox Outfitters, led students through 4 hours of high energy instruction and hands-on practice, resulting in 14 students and one teacher earning certificates in CPR and First Aid.

Students and CIH/G Class instructor Dave Duncan enthusiastically participated and based on their comments and actions, everyone realized the value and importance of the material learned. As stated by student Alessandra Reyes, "I really appreciate this class. It is important because not many students get to learn CPR and First Aid which are very important, especially in our desert environment where anything can happen and we are far away from help. It's great that we students can always be ready."

The Borrego Village Association sponsors, in collaboration with the National Association for Interpretation, the Borrego Springs High School Interpretive Host and Guide program. Our high school is only the 2nd in the US to offer this class. If you would like to donate to support this program, or other projects that may be of special interest to you, please contact Jim Dion at BorregoVillage@gmail.com or visit their website, BorregoVillageAssociation.org.