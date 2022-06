The pool at BSHS has opened as of June 21! Go cool off and have some fun. A lifeguard will be on duty. Adult only swim: 10 a.m. to noon – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Everyone swim: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. Hours and days are subject to changed based on attendance and weather conditions. Cost varies. For more information, call 760-604-1572.