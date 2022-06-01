Woman Arrested, Meth Smuggling

A woman suspected of smuggling narcotics at the Highway 86 checkpoint was arrested on June 4, according to Border Patrol officials.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. when a woman driving a black Nissan Sentra approached the checkpoint.

Agents at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol directed the woman to drive into the secondary inspection lane and a Border Patrol K-9 alerted officials to the rear exterior of the car.

During an in-depth inspection, x-ray scans revealed “several anomalies” along the vehicle’s panels. Agents discovered 30 packages containing white crystal-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamines.

Officials say 30 pounds of methamphetamines were recovered during this incident with an estimated street value of $62,000.

The woman, 25, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.