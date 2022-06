Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man attempting to get over the border.

At around 1:45 p.m. on June 10, a man driving a yellow van approached the checkpoint.

The driver of the van handed agents a fake ID card and was later found to not have the proper documents to be in the United States.

No one else was found inside the van and the 28-year-old man was taken to El Centro for processing.