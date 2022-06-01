May 10, 1927 – June 10, 2022

The family of Agnes Bronson mourns her passing on June 10, 2022. Agnes was born in Racine, Washington on May 10, 1927, residing in Borrego Springs for the past 18 years.

Agnes was very active in the community, at times volunteering at the local thrift store and participating in the Water Board. She met her many friends through various activities including Karaoke at Carlee's, the weekly card making classes, Bingo, Bunko, attending many of the performances put on by the local community theatre and also attending the annual Borrego Days parades.

Agnes will be laid to rest next to her husband of 50 years, Charles Bronson, at a private service in Blythe, California on June 24, 2022, which would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Agnes is survived by her daughters, Caren Bronson and Cynthia Rees; her granddaughters, Kimberlly Rees and Jennifer Rees; and great-grandson, Liam. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all and will be greatly missed.