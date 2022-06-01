Randy Voepel Opposes SVP Placement

On May 31, Assemblymember Randy Voepel (R-Santee) sent Judge David Gill a letter stating his strong opposition to placing Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Michael Martinez in Borrego Springs. In the letter, Mr. Voepel explained how relocating Mr. Martinez to a highly residential area like Borrego Springs endangers the children’s safety, especially given the likelihood that he will re-offend.

“With his history of child molestation dating back to 1979 as well as having been sentenced to prison in 2004, not to mention his conditional release already having been revoked once in 2018, SVP Martinez is a poor candidate for release to this location.”

Sadly, Martinez was not the first SVP released into East County, as it currently has the highest number of SVP’s in San Diego County. “My Assembly District has become over populated by individuals such as SVP Michael Martinez. The proposed locations for SVP’s and other predators is largely concentrated within the boundaries of my Assembly District while many other Assembly Districts have zero individuals such as Mr. Martinez. Essentially, rural East County San Diego has become a dumping ground while other areas are not even considered for placements.”

Assemblymember Voepel is looking to testify on this matter to prevent not only Martinez, but any additional SVPs being proposed to be placed in East County and threatening our communities.