Gubernatorial Primary Election Results

The races were on for the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election, as candidates looked to be in the top two spots to run in the state’s gubernatorial election on Nov. 8.

Under California’s “top two” primary system, the first and second-place finishers in all statewide races, regardless of party, face off in November.

The race many were looking forward to is seeing who would face one another for Governor. Current Governor Gavin Newsom’s seat is up for re-election, and he held a strong lead in the primary, barely one year after surviving a recall attempt. Nearly two million voters signed a petition to recall him from office, however, Governor Newsom managed to defeat the recall with 62% voting “No” on the recall, retaining his seat in office.

Governor Newsom received just over 60% of the votes, ahead of second-place finisher Brian Dahle (R), who is a state lawmaker, farmer, and backed by the Republican party. He is one of many Republicans who have called on Governor Newsom to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax, which is the second highest in the nation. Governor Newsom rejected that proposal, and instead backs the plan that would give $800 to those who own cars and another $750 million to give people free rides on public transit for three months. He also faces headwinds from the pandemic, inflation prices as well as many other issues.

The two will face off in the November election, with Newsom already being heavily favored to win a second four-year term.

In San Diego County, the redistricting map moved Borrego Springs out of the state’s 50th Congressional District to the 48th Congressional District.

In November 2020, while representing the 50th District, Borrego Springs was represented by Darrell Issa (D), who defeated Ammar Campa-Najjar (D). The seat was previously held by Duncan Hunter, who put his resignation in, and no special election was held. Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury for misuising campaign funds and still won re-election in 2018.

The district encompasses several central and northeastern parts of San Diego County and a small part of Riverside County. This area includes Julian, Ramona, Borrego Springs, Poway, Temecula, Campo, Mount Laguna, Warner Springs, and Pala.

In the running for the 48th District was Darrell Issa (R), Stephen Houlahan (D), Matthew Rascon (D) and Lucinda Jahn (Independent). Issa and Houlahan received the top two votes and will face off in the November election. Issa received nearly 60% of the votes, with a solid lead over Houlahan with just 30%.

Randy Voepel and Marie Waldron were the only two in the running for California’s State Assembly 75th District and will have a chance to sway voters until the November election.

In the race for San Diego County Sheriff, replacing long-time sheriff Bill Gore, who retired earlier this year, seven candidates were in the running. Kelly Anne Martinez leads the votes with 38%, followed by John Hemmerling with 21% and Dave Myers at 18%.

For the County District Supervisors race, Nathan Fletcher, who is also the Supervisor Chair, is up for re-election. His term ends on Jan. 2, 2023. Fletcher leads the votes with a solid 62% and challenger Amy Reichert with 29% and Sidiqa Hooker with 9%.

Current District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond’s seat is up for re-election, and he will face Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson in November. Desmond’s term also ends in January.