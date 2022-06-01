THOBS Summer Hours

During the Summer months of July through August, The House of Borrego Springs and its galleries will be open Thursday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Stop by to view arrivals of new items all of which are from mid century designers, manufacturers and fine artists. As usual, we continue our regular hours of business through June, Tuesday – Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Have a delightful and safe Summer. For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.