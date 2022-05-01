RSS

Man Arrested, Attempted Narcotics Smuggling

 

Last updated 5/10/2022 at 11:52am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint on April 23.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle. Agents inspected the interior and exterior of the vehicle and discovered four spare tires located in the bed of the truck.

An in-depth inspection of the tires revealed 42 packages containing a white-crystal like substance and 15 packages containing a white powder attempted to be concealed inside two of the tires, a common trend associated with narcotic smuggling. The 42 packages of white crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and the 15 packages of white powder tested positive for fentanyl.

The 31-year-old male driver, identified as United States Citizen, was in possession of 57.3 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $126,060 and 39.2 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $689,920.

The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

