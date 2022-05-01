$355K Meth, Heroin Seized

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics.

The incident occurred when the suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint at around 7:10 p.m. on April 26.

According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

Agents conducted an in-depth inspection of the vehicle utilizing x-ray scanning capabilities. X-ray images revealed several anomalies located along the quarter panels.

A total of 57 packages were discovered inside the vehicle. Fifty-two packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, and five packages of a black-tar-like substance that tested positive for heroin.

Border Patrol officials said that the 19-year-old male driver, who was identified as a U.S. citizen, was in possession of 31.5 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $242,900 and 6.2 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $111,780.

The man, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.