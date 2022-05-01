Joannie Davis

Feb. 19, 1925 – April 19, 2022

Joannie died in San Diego with dear friends by her side following major health challenges, including the devastating loss of her vision. Good friends rallied to support her, and she had many well wishers for her 97th birthday in February. She loved the desert and has been a long-time resident of Borrego Springs.

Joanne Davis was born in Indiana, but the family soon relocated to California, and she considered it her home state. Joannie attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) for her undergraduate degree and San Diego State University (SDSU) for her teaching credential. She lived for years in Pacific Beach, and taught Home Economics and Physical Education in San Diego school's.

Joannie was married for a decade and had two sons, Trey and Kirk. Both her husband and son Kirk have preceded her in death.

Later in life, Joannie was driven to help others and attended USIU, The California School of Professional Psychology, and earned her Doctorate to become a Psychologist to work as a counselor and therapist.

Her love of travel and adventure led her to work in Malaysia, Australia, and other places. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, Indonesia, the far east and Africa. Ever adventurous, she got her pilot's license and enjoyed flying from San Diego to Palm Springs. She has lived in Borrego Springs for some 25 years and did substitute teaching here, and welcomed clients as a psychologist.

Joannie loved taking long desert walks with her dog Contessa, and later with Tangerine. Her love of animals went beyond her pets. She was led to befriend local Coyote's, rabbits, squirrels and birds, considering them part of her desert family.

Joannie was loved and admired by her friends and for her deep caring, compassion, generosity, and positive outlook. She was unique, independent, intelligent, lively, curious, adventurous; always saw the good in people and the world, and was a fiercely loyal friend.

She is survived by her son Trey and a sister on the east coast. Her friends deeply grieve her loss.