"Sally's Kitchen"

Vintage Blue Cheese Dressing

Recently, I’ve collected some inspiring, rare vintage cook books at House of Borrego Springs. Owner Elizabeth Rodriguez has a keen collectors eye of collectibles. ‘Add A Pinch of Pizazz,’ Culinary Experiences from the heart of Hollywood, 1979, is one of many interesting vintage cook books I found at Elizabeth’s. Currently a favorite summer salad at The Propeller is an old fashioned Blue Cheese Salad that I adapted from the book. Fairly thick, lemony, creamy and cheesy. Poured over an iceberg lettuce wedge or tossed into romaine. I like to add some cucumber slices and additional crumbed cheese on top.

Historic note: Blue cheese dressing origins can be found in Edgewater House Salad Book, 1928, which I just found a vintage copy of online, score!

Chicken Wings

We have been experimenting with Chicken Wings, as there are so many ways to go. Debated roasting or deep frying. Roasting won because it’s healthier. Our wings are sticky, sweet and spicy although there are many other combinations that would be fabulous. We’re serving our wings with our in-house vintage Blue Cheese Dressing. The combination of sweet, spicy, sticky, with cheesy, lemony, ultra creamy blue cheese for dipping is delicious.

The new reviewed Propeller wings are debuting Memorial Day weekend menu.

Cauliflower Bites

Jodi Garcia, the restaurant and bar manager, is the official Propeller taster. If Jodi doesn’t like a new dish, then it is axed. Our really popular Cauliflower Bites won a huge endorsement from Jodi. In fact, they are so popular that one evening when we ran out of cauliflower, a guest drove to town and came back with a cauliflower for me to cook.

The bites are easy to make. Cut cauliflower into large floweret’s, marinate in 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, sprinkled with garlic salt, garlic powder, ground black pepper, teaspoon of grated lemon zest, for 1/2 an hour. Place marinated cauliflower bites on a cookie sheet and roast at 400º F for about 10 minutes until lightly browned. We serve with a lemon, garlic, mayonnaise dipping sauce.

Our signature Linguini with Shrimps continues to be our best selling entree. Like all sauces, we make it entirely from scratch, the tomatoes, garlic, herbs and wine simmer until the sauce is aromatic. We also have added to the summer menu some more pasta’s, including vegetarian options. Check out our Pesto Pasta with in-house basil, Parmesan pesto sauce. I emphasize in-house, as I make all sauces and salad dressings entirely from scratch.

Jodi and I look forward to a rocking Memorial Day weekend with the incredibly talented duo Izon Eden, performing Saturday May 28 at the restaurant, starting at 5 p.m. Come for cocktails, eat, dance, and chill with us at The Propeller. No cover charge.

If you want any of these Propeller recipes, you can pick up printed copies at the restaurant.