Free Vehicle Day-Use Pass at Local Public Library

In partnership with the First Partner’s Office and the California State Library, State Parks is providing free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state park units operated by State Parks to library-card holders. The California State Library Parks Pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle.

California public library-card holders can check out the State Library Parks Pass via their local public library. If you don’t have a library card, visit your local library to get one. The library card and park pass are free!

Each library location will receive passes, including mobile libraries, for checkout by library patrons. Library patrons will be able to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by the local library. Check with your library for guidelines and policies for returning your pass. Find your local public library at library.ca.gov/branches.

The pass entitles the user to a free vehicle day-use entry for one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle at over 200 participating state park units.

The pass will not be honored at state park units operated by federal or local government and private agencies or concessionaires. Also, the pass is not valid for per-person entry or tour fees (such as museums), boat use, camping, group use or sites, special events, additional/extra vehicle fees, sanitation disposal use or for supplemental fees. To see a list of parks not accepting the pass: https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30813.

Getting into the outdoors is the perfect way to connect with nature, family and friends but it is important to do so responsibly. Please protect yourself and your family by learning about the park you are visiting before heading out, wearing appropriate clothing, staying prepared by bringing the essentials like enough food and water, and knowing your comfort level to avoid injuries.