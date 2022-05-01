BSFA Endorse Supervisor Jim Desmond

The Borrego Springs Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Jim Desmond, in his re-election campaign for County District 5 Supervisor.

“The professional firefighters of Borrego Springs are proud to endorse Supervisor Jim Desmond’s reelection to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors,” said Brian Lozano, President of the Borrego Springs Firefighters Association.“The community of Borrego Springs has unique challenges and our firefighters are able to meet those challenges. But we also need a strong partner like Supervisor Desmond to ensure the community is fully protected. We are grateful for his support for our local firefighters and we wholeheartedly endorse his reelection.”

Supervisor Desmond commented, “It means a great deal to me to have the endorsement of the Borrego Springs Firefighters Association. Fire protection must be a top priority in the unincorporated communities of North County. Ensuring that our firefighters have the all the resources they need to protect us is essential to me. The firefighters of Borrego Springs do a tough and essential job under difficult circumstances. I am deeply grateful for their support.”

Supervisor Jim Desmond was first elected in 2018 to represent North County on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. A Navy veteran, Supervisor Desmond was a career pilot for Delta Airlines. He was elected Mayor of San Marcos in 2006 and served in that position for twelve years. He attended San Diego State University, where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering.

District 5 in North County includes the cities of Escondido, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista, and the inland North County communities of Bonsall, Borrego Springs, De Luz, Fallbrook, Lake San Marcos, Pala, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, Ranchita, Valley Center, Warner Springs and Camp Pendleton.

Supervisor Desmond is also very proud to represent the Indian Reservations of La Jolla, Los Coyotes, Mesa Grande, Pala, Pauma/Yuima, Rincon, Santa Ysabel and San Pasqual.