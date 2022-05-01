ABF Wins Award

The Anza-Borrego Foundation won the 2022 Public Lands Alliance Lands Partner Award.

The Public Land Alliance Public Lands Partner Award recognizes an exemplary partnership for a stunning achievement to protect and preserve our public lands and enhance the experiences of their visitors and users. The award is presented to both the nonprofit and agency partners for their shared achievements.

This award was given to ABF & Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in recognition of the transfer of 17,597 acres of formerly private inholdings from Anza-Borrego Foundation to the Park in August 2021.

The lands in this transaction represent over a quarter-century of dedicated planning and work. The 331 parcels contained in this land transfer represent the largest and most complex transaction ever between a non-profit state park partner and California State Parks.

Thank you and congratulations to all who have worked on the lands program for ABF over the past 55 years – staff, board, land committee members, and volunteers!

– Anza-Borrego Foundation