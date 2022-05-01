2022 Easter Sunrise Service by the Churches of Borrego

For the first time since spring, 2019, the Borrego Ministers' Association (BMA) was able to hold a community-wide Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The Service was held in the Cross Hill Garden behind the Methodist Church on Church Lane. Leading the worship were clergy and laity from some of the congregations that participate in the BMA.

Most of the congregations in the village participate in some way in the BMA. Participants included the Rev. Dr. Michael Plekon and Diane Johnson from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Brother Geoff Barton and Pres. Mike Himmerich from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the Rev. Dr. Son Ye from the Community Methodist Church, Bruce Manildi from St. Richard's Catholic Church, and Martha Deichler from The Community Resource Center. A choir of over 20 from all the churches prepared an anthem under direction of Jinny Perrin from the Community Methodist Church.

Three scriptural lessons were read along with the prayer of the day in English and Spanish, the Lord's Prayer and the Apostles' Creed and three congregational hymns. Fr. Michael Plekon preached. Over a hundred people brought chairs, blankets, warm clothes and their hearts and voices, watching the full moon still in the sky as the sun rose at 6:17 a.m.

Martha Deichler of The Community Resource Center explained the work of the BMA and contributions were received at the Service's end. Linda Stanley also had tables with books in spirituality and religion for the taking.

People from all faith backgrounds come to the Community Sunrise Service. Given the challenges of the past two years during the pandemic, also given the isolation and loss of income, the message of hope and new life at the heart of the Easter story was particularly relevant.

The readings from Psalm 118, the First Letter to the Corinthians and the Gospel of John offered powerful statements of enduring love and hope and renewal, no matter one's religious or spiritual background. This year of 2022, on April 17 it was not only Easter in the Christian tradition, but a day in the Jewish feast of Passover as well as a fasting day in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, so truly an ecumenical time of celebration, reflection and rejoicing.

The BMA also sponsors the Community Thanksgiving Eve Service as well as the Community Sacred Christmas Concert in December and "Ashes-to-go" on Ash Wednesday on Christmas Circle. Mostly, the BMA provides financial assistance to Borrego neighbors in need.

This assistance ranges from food coupons from the town grocery stores to help with utilities bills and rent, and when needed transportation costs for medical treatment and other emergency situation expenses. In the past two years over $300,000 in contributions have ben passed on to Borregans in need.

The BMA also is connected to the various food banks held in Borrego churches and at the Community Resource Center. At the Center, counseling is available, along with legal services and consultations monthly with Sand Diego Country social workers for application to Medi-Cal, disability coverage, as well as other social services.

Contributions can be made through the BMA facebook page and website: wwwborregoministersassociation.org.