"Thank You Borrego Paramedics"

On Friday, April 22, our granddaughter, who was visiting us from Minnesota, had a medical emergency. We called 911 and within minutes, the paramedics were at our home.

These gentlemen treated her (and us), with the utmost of quality professional medical care, compassion, courtesy and respect. They resolved the issue quickly, and made sure we felt comfortable before they left.

Borrego Springs is truly blessed to have such a high caliber of emergency care available to us. God Bless all of them.

Dan & Phyllis Slade

– Borrego Springs, California