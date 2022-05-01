RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

"Thank You Borrego Paramedics"

 

Last updated 5/3/2022 at 10:02am



On Friday, April 22, our granddaughter, who was visiting us from Minnesota, had a medical emergency. We called 911 and within minutes, the paramedics were at our home.

These gentlemen treated her (and us), with the utmost of quality professional medical care, compassion, courtesy and respect. They resolved the issue quickly, and made sure we felt comfortable before they left.

Borrego Springs is truly blessed to have such a high caliber of emergency care available to us. God Bless all of them.

Dan & Phyllis Slade

– Borrego Springs, California

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/05/2022 15:54