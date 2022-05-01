"BASIC Circle of Art: Thank You"

Noted Canadian playwright Lister Sinclair once said that “Art pulls a community together.” After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 2022 BASIC Circle of Art was a testament to Mr. Sinclair’s statement. The community of Borrego Springs welcomed this event back with open arms and I would like to thank all the people who pulled together to make it a success.

First, I want to thank Jacque Goodrich and Vickie Mercer who seamlessly planned and executed this show for many years. They were both so gracious with their time to answer my many questions as I planned the 2022 show! I also want to thank Jim Wilson and the Board of Christmas Circle for allowing BASIC once again use the park as our venue. The park was dressed up by our beautiful new banner designed by Ellen Fitzpatrick of “Graphics You Can Trust,” and Ellen was instrumental in updating our branding and 2022 commemorative banner.

Thank you to the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and to the Borrego Sun for promoting the show. A special thank you to Jolene Nacapuy and the Borrego Sun for being such a good partner in sharing the work of BASIC with the community.

The artists were welcomed back to Borrego with fudge from The Fudge Factory and I want to thank Bonny Bosworth and her staff for making that happen. Our artists and volunteers all stayed hydrated by water supplied by the Desert Pantry, thank you! The artists’ booths were kept safe and secure overnight on Friday and Saturday by the security team of Jose and Joseph Troncoso. The bathrooms were kept clean and stocked by Rafaela Magdalena.

This show cannot happen without the help of volunteers. Thank you to: Kirk Kendall, Luis Hernandez and Pedro Hernandez for hanging our banner and marking the booth spaces; the BASIC poster booth set up and tear down team of Caroline and Bruce Manildi, Richard Fausel, Rick Alexander, John Peterson, and Lou and Jim Cole; the BASIC poster booth volunteers Phyllis Slade, Jan Naragon, Jan Nicholas, Jan Auburn, Jeanne Gemmell, Carol Meetze, Karen Falk, Patricia Cluck, Betty Thompson and Sandy Talbert; the water and trash brigade of Richard and Rosemary Fausel, Ivan Dreschler, April Earickson, Eric Hupp, and our student volunteer Joselynn Troncoso; and to the check out team of Richard Ingwall, Jan and Hu Auburn, Rosemary Fausel and Patricia Cluck.

Finally, thank you to my fellow BASIC Board members: Barbara Coates, Sharon Goldsmith, Joanne Ingwall, Caroline Manildi, Urmi Ray, Joann Stang and Mary Watkins. The success of this show would not have been possible without your participation in multiple roles! A very special thank you to my husband, Tom Cassidy, for his unending help and support.

The mission of BASIC is to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Borrego Springs from cradle to graduation through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Summer Learning Academy and renewable scholarships. Circle of Art is our signature fundraising event. Thomas Mann said, “Art is to the community, what a dream is to the individual.” Thank you to the Borrego Springs community for your continued support of BASIC and our Circle of Art because by doing so, you are helping the young people of Borrego Springs achieve their dreams!

Save the date of March 11 and March 12 for the 2023 BASIC Circle of Art!

Angela Cassidy,

Chair BASIC Circle of Art

– Borrego Springs, California