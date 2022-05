The Julian Women’s Club will present The 96th Annual Wildflower Show at the Clubhouse of the Julian Women’s Club (2607 C Street Julian, California) on Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and donations are gladly accepted. For further information, visit Julianwomensclub.org or contact Patty Haley at patriciahaley9@gmail.com.