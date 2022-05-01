Dream Big Small Business of the Year

Dream Big Awards – The U.S. Chamber’s Dream Big Awards program is officially open for 2022 application submissions. The annual awards celebrate the success of small businesses and highlight their contributions to America’s economic growth. This year we will be collecting applications from small business owners through July 8, 2022.

We will be recognizing businesses in eight different award categories: Community Support & Leadership, Emerging Business, Green/Sustainable Business, LGBTQ-Owned Business, Minority-Owned Business, Veteran-Owned Business, Woman-Owned Business, and Young Entrepreneur.

All completed applicants will be considered for the Small Business of the Year Award, a $25,000 cash prize!

More information on the awards and the link to submit an application can be accessed here: https://www.uschamber.com/co/dream-big-awards/dream-big-awards-2022