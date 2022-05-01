Head on over to The Propeller Bar & Grill at The Airport on Saturday May 28, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to catch the performance by Izon Eden. Enjoy delicious food and drinks, as well as a little dancing to your local favorite duo, Izon Eden. The Propeller Bar & Grill is open through the summer! Their current hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call 760-767-7454.