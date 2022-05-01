Chamber's Busy Schedule

As we jump into the triple digits the only thing slowing down at the Chamber is the amount of foot traffic and the calls asking if there is a super bloom!

Before we talk about work, let’s welcome new-returning long-longtime members James and Lisa McNatt and their company Whippersnappers, a land excavating company. For more details about Whippersnappers you’ll find their information on the Chamber website.

Time for work! Items the Chamber is currently working on are the 22-23 Embrace Borrego Guide. Remember that insertions in the guide are for members only, however the guide is for everyone to enjoy and is distributed not only throughout Borrego Springs but in different parts of So Cal, and to those who constantly request guides from all over the U.S., plus available online 24/7 via the Chamber website.

Borrego Days and everything that goes with it. The executive director whiteboard already has over 10 committees for different areas of the festival with I’m sure more to come as we proceed. Our volunteer coordinator will start the process soon, however, if you’d like to put your name on the list call the Chamber or send me an email at the address below.

As the Chamber is a nonprofit, grant writing will be in the mix. I also have been talking to business owners about the past season with solid positive feedback. Some are reporting that September is already booked with bookings through October.

I have some fresh ideas I’ll be discussing with business members about implementing in the new season, we must always keep a forward motion in place.

Stay cool, and please keep your pets off of the hot pavement as asphalt temperatures have been measured to run 40 – 60 degrees hotter than the surrounding air temperature and will burn your pets paws!!!!

For notices and information about upcoming Chamber/Member/Community events, I encourage everyone to sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast distributed on Wednesdays. To sign up send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego