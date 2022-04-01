Drugs: $1M Worth Seized

Border Patrol agents at an immigration checkpoint in Salton City, thwarted a smuggling attempt April 2, intercepting more than $815,000 in illegal narcotics.

According to a news release, a man driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado approached the checkpoint, where he was referred for a secondary inspection just before 9 a.m. at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Investigators discovered four spare tires in the truck’s bed, two of which were packed with 42 packages containing a white, crystal-like substance and 15 packages containing a white powder.

The crystal-like substance was determined to be 57.3 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $126,000, while the white powder was determined to be 39.2 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value of nearly $700,000, the agency stated.

The 31-year-old driver, identified as a United States citizen, the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.