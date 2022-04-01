St. Patrick's Day Sundowner at BSR

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center hosted its first Sundowner of the season at the Borrego Springs Resort and Spa on March 17. The event was well-attended and with new members signing up. Many were relieved to enjoy the gathering once again after the coronavirus put a pause on activities. Entertainment was provided by the Smith Mountain Boys, and The Arches served up delicious food. Raffles were won, laughs were had, fun time for all.