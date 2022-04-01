Soroptimist 2023 Blue Book

The 2023 edition of Soroptimist of Borrego Springs Phone Directory, popularly known as the Blue Book, is being updated. If you have a change to your listing or are new to the community and wish to be listed in the 2023 Blue Book, please send an e-mail to bssoroptimist@yahoo.com – Include your name, phone number and box number (optional). Landlines and/or cell phones may be listed. Listings in the white and yellow pages are free. Ad information is also available at Graphics You Can Trust in the Mall. Deadline for ads is June 30. Deadline for all other information is August 15. Books will be available at Borrego Days.