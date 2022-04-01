RSS

Easter Sunrise Service

 



Please join the Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday April 17, 6 a.m., as the Borrego community gathers on the hill, behind the Methodist Church on Church Lane. Remember to bring a chair and dress warmly.

