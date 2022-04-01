RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BAI: Abstract Detritus, Celebrating Earth's Elements

 



Attend the opening reception for the Borrego Art Institute’s two shows: Abstract Detritus and Celebrating Earth’s Elements, Saturday April 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Abstract Detritus features mixed media art using discarded and found artifacts, reclaimed objects used to create abstract work of art. Celebrating Earth’s Elements shows selected work in materials of the earth: clay, glass, wood, metal and fiber – featuring talented artists throughout the Southwest. For more information, contact the BAI at 760-767-5152.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/21/2022 15:28