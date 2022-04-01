BAI: Abstract Detritus, Celebrating Earth's Elements

Attend the opening reception for the Borrego Art Institute’s two shows: Abstract Detritus and Celebrating Earth’s Elements, Saturday April 9, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Abstract Detritus features mixed media art using discarded and found artifacts, reclaimed objects used to create abstract work of art. Celebrating Earth’s Elements shows selected work in materials of the earth: clay, glass, wood, metal and fiber – featuring talented artists throughout the Southwest. For more information, contact the BAI at 760-767-5152.