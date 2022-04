The ALR Riders want to invite the community out for an enjoyable evening at Post 853 for the last cook your own steak night of the season on Saturday April 30. Come out and “get caught up” by the grill while listening to some great live music by Smith Mountain boys. They are offering ribeye steak for this last event. Steak , Baked potato, Salad, Roll, and Desert all for $25 starting at 4 p.m. – until sold out.