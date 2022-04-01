Chamber News

There’s so much to talk about and the best way to begin is by welcoming these new members to the Chamber starting with Mark Sutton. I remember Mr. Sutton telling me back in 2020, “When the Sundowners come back I’ll rejoin,” and true to his word he was. With check in-hand, he rejoined the Chamber at our St. Patrick’s Day event. We’d also like to welcome a new business in town, Desert Moon Resale located at The Mall. Offering a delightful assortment of vintage and modern clothing, hats, collectibles and wares, it’s time to go shopping!

Have you signed up? With blood supply at an all-time low, we encourage everyone to participate at the American Red Cross in conjunction with Mercy Air, Borrego Health and the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Blood Drive on April 25. The blood drive takes place at the Resource Center located in The Mall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., ARC requests that you sign up prior to the event at redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: MercyAir) or by calling 1-800-733-2767. You never know when you’ll be the one needing blood!

Travel Trends: When the industry thought travel would come to a halt because of the exorbitant gas prices, what’s happening in its place is the trend of traveling closer to home. So instead of the long haul cross-country adventures, once again visitors will be looking for unique places with less drive time involved such as Borrego Springs.

With that said, the Chamber is receiving more calls than usual about vacation rentals. Property owners have guidelines they must follow (and fines if they do not). For more info go to https://www.sandiego.gov/treasurer/short-term-and-vacation-rentals.

Orange Book debacle: Apologies are in order regarding the “Member Listing” in the recently issued Orange Book to those members who were not included and to those that are not members and listed as so. Without authorization from the Chamber (nor even a discussion), the company posted that list. When asked why this was done without the Chambers knowledge and if anything why wasn’t the list subject to approval the answer was, “You need to inform the company of any changes.” Hard to inform anyone when there was no knowledge of it happening. The list posted is so old that it in itself explains their lack of professionalism. Rest assured the Chamber will NEVER sell member information to anyone, and once again my apologies.

With all of that said, have a wonderful Easter and may chocolate bunnies abound!

For notices and information about upcoming Chamber/Member/Community events, I encourage everyone to sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday. Simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego