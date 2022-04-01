Ceramic Sign Making Results

The glazing and firing of ceramic signs (see March 17 issue of the Borrego Sun), under the direction of Borrego potter Ginger Dunlap-Dietz were completed on March 20, and the results were spectacular! Four participants paid $150 to take the workshop, where Donna Kelly crafted a stunning landscape, and Liesel Paris from Rams Hill produced a very colorful house number sign. Ironically, Rams Hill doesn't show numbers on houses, so she and Ginger will try to figure out how best to display the ceramic in her front garden.

– Michael Sadler