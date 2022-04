The House of Borrego Spring EAST Gallery is hosting an ARTTALK reception with cartoonists and painter Saul L. Miller celebrating his 17 Years of Cartoons and Paintings of Borrego Springs Life.

Join his talk on Saturday April 23 at 3 p.m. in the EAST Gallery located at El Patio. For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.