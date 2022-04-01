Art Guild Luncheon, Diana Lindsay

Don’t miss another wonderful treat at the Art Guild Luncheon Wednesday April 13 at Ram’s Hill Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Diana Lindsay with her program “Plants Used by Desert Indians”. Her presentation includes many photos of plant preparation and focuses on the wide variety of plants used by Indians for medicines, food, housing, tools and ceremonial uses. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon. Lunch is $25, including beverage. Lindsay will present from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please RSVP by Friday, April 8 by email to bscaartguild@gmail.com or by calling Beth Hart at 76-767-5303.