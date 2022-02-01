Lady Rams Almost Complete Come Back

Junior small forward Hannah Strate weaves around the defender to put up a shot.

The Borrego Springs girl's basketball team was back on their home court on Jan. 28 to face off against the Warner Springs Lady Wildcats.

It was back-and-forth and a four-vs-four matchup, but the Lady Wildcats managed to find a weak spot in Borrego's defense to get the win, 37 – 21.

The Lady Rams were on the board first with a putback layup by junior power forward Alessandra Reyes after getting the rebound under the paint, 2 – 0

The Lady Wildcats answered right back with a rebound of their own, 2 – 2.

Midway through the first quarter, freshman point guard Abigail Gonzalez hit a wide-open shot behind the arc, 5 – 4.

Warner Springs then found some momentum going on a 4 – 0 run to lead, 10 – 5.

The Lady Wildcats picked up right where they left off, connecting with the basket to extend the lead.

With five seconds left in the second quarter and in the first half, sophomore shooting guard Aleksandra Buchowiecka put up a jumper to get the Lady Rams on the board.

The Lady Rams had the shots there, however, it seemed the basket did not want to connect with the ball.

Borrego found a bit of rhythm to begin the third quarter and second half of the game.

Reyes rebounded the ball and put it back in the paint, 20 – 9.

Then Gonzalez put up a jumper after a steal to put more points on the board.

Reyes found junior small forward Hannah Strate open near the free throw line for a solid jump shot, 20 – 13.

The Lady Rams had great hustle as they continued to chip away. However, the Lady Wildcats were catching on and stepped up to push their lead with less than two minutes left to go, 26 – 13.

To begin the fourth quarter, both teams exchanged baskets.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Strate got the steal, fast breaking to the other end of the court, finding junior center Minnie Camacho, 30 – 17.

Strate with another assist to Reyes, 30 – 19, Lady Rams chipped away.

The Lady Wildcats put up a couple more shots to answer right back.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Reyes found Strate open who put up a floater, 37 – 21.

The Lady Rams tried their best to get the lead and the win, however, the Lady Wildcats got the upperhand to seal the win.

The Lady Rams are back on the court at home on Feb. 3 as they face West Shores.