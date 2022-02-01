Play, Eat, Enjoy!

While Raising Funds for our Boys & Girls Club

The Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club is the only place, outside of school for our students to hang out safely in a supervised environment, eat a healthy snack, receive homework assistance and get some exercise in their state-of-the-art skateboard park and basketball courts.

The Boys and Girls Club of Borrego Springs is one of 19 locations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. In order to provide scholarships and subsidized fees for our families, our Club holds the local Borrego Springs Golf Classic, this year at de Anza.

To offset the additional costs to operate our local Club, fundraising events and campaigns are held in San Diego. It should be noted that this Golf Classic raises half of the funds needed to run our local Club.

Please join us in supporting this valuable institution that keeps our kids safe and supervised during those critical after school hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. when many parents are still at work.

The event is on February 25, 9:30 a.m. Shotgun Start at de Anza Desert Club. Thank you, Ramien Shalizi and de Anza Board of Directors for your generosity in underwriting your golf course and venue for the event.

Many opportunities exist for giving in addition to playing golf and those are: lunch, partnerships, donations and the in-person auction for some great items. For registration and more information, head to borregospringsgolfclassic.com or call Kelly Scalise at: 858 866 0591 x203

COVID precautions will be in place with outdoor events, social distancing and individually wrapped food. Chef Kurt Hauser will wow us with his culinary expertise and you will be smiling from ear to ear when entertained by our very own adorable Borrego Springs Elementary ASES Dance Club. Additional entertainment and a lively but scaled back COVID-safe auction will follow.

Thank you for supporting our Boys and Girls Club. It’s important to our village. As 8-year-old Bryan says, “The Club is like a home for me when my mom has to work late. I feel safe there and I love the skate park!”