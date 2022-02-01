Borrego Water District Update

As previously reported in the Borrego Sun, Borrego Water District (BWD), Borrego Spring Sub Basin Watermaster, Borrego Springs Unified School District and local non profits have an amazing opportunity to apply for a grant that could bring TEN MILLION dollars to Borrego for projects that would benefit our new Groundwater Management Plan and water sustainability for the future of our community. The grant is part of Proposition 68, The California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access For All Act of 2018.

BWD is working with the Watermaster on several proposals to fulfill project planning for our aquifer sustainability including monitoring of the Basin, Groundwater Dependent Systems and other projects, while BWD is proposing projects that will benefit customers with significant rate impacts for decades to come.

BWD is also working with other interested parties in Borrego Springs on projects that include turf reduction and conservation/education/vocational education programs. These proposals were due on January 20 and are now with a Project Review Committee made up of the groups that submitted proposals.

The projects will be vetted and scored to put them into priority for funding. The committee has a big job and a lot to consider in a short time as the approved projects and their budgets must be submitted to the Department of Water Resources (the administrator of this grant) by February 4, with the final grant application due on February 17. Whew! There are some very exciting proposals in the package and we will keep you updated on the final proposals as this process continues.

Stay tuned.