Bring Your Own Bowl Lunch & Performance Series

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church 2680 Country Club Road Borrego Springs, California

Seems like only yesterday since the last BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) concert and soup series. After a year off, everyone is more than ready to come and see friends (and friends of friends) perform the lively arts in this acoustically-splendid space, then enjoy a simple lunch of soup and bread on the patio.

Take a break from your hectic winter season every Wednesday in February and March. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

Performances begin at noon and last 30 minutes. Bring a favorite soup bowl (we have extras available). A donation of $5 is suggested. Funds collected will support St. Barnabas’ mission in the Borrego Valley and beyond. *Programs are subject to change without notice.

February 2: Longtime Borrego supporter Jennifer Goodenberger (piano) performs a selection of her contemplative compositions.

February 9: Jim and Linda Roller share their recent vocal duet favorites, with Jim on guitar.

February 16: Dick Helvig (piano), Bruce Coggins (french horn), Jennie Edwards (flute), and friends unite for a classical chamber music celebration.

February 23: Singer/songwriter and L.A. refugee Matt Bosson shares his heartfelt worldview in his indie/folk compositions.

March 2: Ramona’s Sentimental Journey trio returns with oldies and opportunities to sway and sing along.

March 9: Classical duo Beth Chafey-Hon (violin) and Jan Naragon (keyboard) present a birds-and-bees-themed program.

March 16: Steve Hunter (piano) explores the development of New Orleans piano styles.

March 23: Enjoy the uplifting harmonies of three flutes – played by Jinny Perrin, Jennie Edwards and Elaine Tulving.

March 30: Violinist Beth Chafey-Hon debuts her recently-composed cycle, Water Songs.