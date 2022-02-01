Bridge & Wolak Perform in Borrego

Live On Stage, Inc. and the Borrego Springs Community Concert Association announce a musical comedy duo as part of their 2021 – 22 Concert Season! The globe-trotting music and comedy duo, Bridge & Wolak, merge traditional instruments with 21st century technology. The innovative musical pair are bringing their one-of-a-kind show to Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center on Thursday Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. Individual tickets may be available in the lobby the night of the show. If you would like to get on the waiting list or for more information, go to http://www.BorregoConcerts.org/contact.htm.